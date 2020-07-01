Get to Know the Lore Before Zak Bagans Opens the Dybbuk Box on Ghost Adventures: Quarantine

Zak Bagans' work continues even in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. He's back in the fourth installment of Travel Channel's Ghost Adventures: Quarantine and he's finally opened the infamous Dybbuk Box.

Bagans and a small crew quarantined themselves at his haunted museum for the investigation with everything self-shot in Las Vegas after the museum closed to the public due to the pandemic.

Get a sneak peek of the new Ghost Adventures: Quarantine installment below.

Ahead of the big opening of the Dybbuk Box, thought of as one of the most haunted objects in the world, Bagans and Travel Channel assembled 10 things you didn't know about the object for E! News: