Mythbusters' Adam Savage Denies His Sister's Sexual Abuse Allegations

Note: The following story contains sensitive information that may not be suitable to all readers.

Mythbusters host Adam Savage has being accused of "repeatedly" sexually abusing his younger sister, Miranda Savage Pacchiana, starting when she was just 7 years old and he was 9, lawsuit documents obtained by E! News state.

"Beginning in or about 1976 and continuing until approximately 1979, Adam Savage, would repeatedly rape Miranda Pacchiana and force oral sex upon her, and forced Miranda to perform oral sex on him, along with other forms of sexual abuse," the lawsuit documents read.

The claims against Adam continued, "[Miranda] was approximately between seven and ten years old and horrified and traumatized by the sexual abuse and assault that her older brother inflicted upon her." At the time of the alleged sexual abuse, Adam was between nine and twelve years old.

According to the lawsuit, Miranda states that her older brother called him "the raping blob" and masked the abuse as a game between siblings.

"Adam Savage would prevent [Miranda] from leaving her bed and would anally rape her," the documents read, adding that Miranda brings this "lawsuit to recover for the emotional and physical suffering she incurred and to make sure that no other child is forced to suffer the abuse and physical and mental trauma she felt and continues to feel."