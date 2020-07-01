Who's the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5 Frontrunner? The Queens Have Some Thoughts

The competition on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5 is really heating up, which means it's time to start thinking about frontrunners.

E! News has your exclusive first look at the beginning of this week's episode, in which the remaining queens do just that. They even seem to be in agreement on the top three or four, and the queens on the bottom certainly know it at this point.

Shea Coulee says she thinks Miz Cracker is at the top, with Jujubee in second and Shea herself in third, but Alexis Mateo thinks Juju's winning, while Juju thinks Blair St. Clair is up there too.

One queen who knows she's got to step it up is India Ferrah, who won the first challenge of the season but has been in the bottom every week since.

"Headed into this week, I need to get crazy, get wild. I really need to just let loose," India says. "I still got a ton of tricks up my sleeve, and my pants leg."