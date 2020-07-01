Alyssa Milano Denies "Blackface" Claims and Says She Was "Parodying" Jersey Shore

Alyssa Milano has spoken out after images of her in what some described as "blackface" resurfaced this week.

On Twitter, the Charmed actress denied dressing in "blackface" as news outlet Lifezette, a site founded by Fox News commentator Laura Ingraham, ran a headline that read, "Alyssa Milano embroiled in blackface scandal—damning video comes back to haunt her."

"Hey, a--holes. The below picture is me parodying Jersey Shore and Snookie's tan. Snookie's tan (she is a sweetheart by the way) is worthy of parodying as is Trump's 'tan'," Milano tweeted alongside a link to the Funny or Die skit. "So go f--k yourselves with your smear campaign."

In the less than two minute video, makeup and wardrobe artists turn the then-47-year-old into a character inspired by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi from the popular MTV reality show.

This is the second time that the actress turned political activist has addressed the video of herself in dark brown makeup. She warned her followers on Twitter that "right-wing trolls" were accusing her of appearing in blackface and offered the video as a way to provide more context to the incident.