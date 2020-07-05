25 Celebrity Power Couples in Sports That Will Make You Believe in Love

Slam dunk... Touchdown... Goal!

Whatever form of phrasing fits best, one thing is certain: celebrity sports couples have us cheering them on. While most professional sporting events have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the only "game to watch" is how these famous athlete-star pairs are enjoying their downtime.

Since lockdown, many have put their relationship and special candid moments together on full display. Case in point: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. The longtime lovebirds, who wed in 2014, have shown off their fun workout routines, fiery poolside portraits and wine-down sessions (when in quarantine, it's five o'clock somewhere!).

Another couple that proves they're the definition of goals is none other than Ciara and Russell Wilson. The two tied the knot in 2016, and have been making our hearts melt ever since. And it's clear their love story is still adding more chapters, because the pair will soon welcome baby number three.