Lori Vallow Faces New Charges 3 Weeks After Children's Remains Were Found

Lori Vallow faces two additional charges after investigators found her children's remains on husband Chad Daybell's property less than a month ago.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, police in Rexburg, Idaho are charging Vallow with two felony counts of concealment or destruction of evidence. These are in addition to charges of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court and willful disobedience of court process or order.

She previously plead not guilty to the initial charges, but has yet to enter a plea on the new ones. E! News has reached out to her attorney for comment.

Vallow will next appear in court on Aug. 10 and remains in jail unless she posts bond, which the presiding judge set at $1 million.

Her husband, Chad Daybell, a doomsday author, also awaits trial. He faces two charges of felony counts of concealment or destruction of evidence, which he plead not guilty to.