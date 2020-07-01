Glee Fans Are Seriously Disturbed By This Scene Filled With Dummies

Related : 5 Years Since "Glee": E! News Rewind

Some video editing skills clearly don't age too well.

About a week ago, TikTok user @kellysipos pointed out something a bit odd and not to mention creepy from a scene on Glee.

"So I'm just noticing in Glee there are dummies in the crowd," the TikTok user said in the clip, pointing out to different dummy dolls spotted throughout the audience in the specific scene. "That's a dummy, that's a dummy, those are all dummies."

The TikTok video shows the dummies sitting completely still next to actual extra who were clapping and cheering. "I feel like I'm in the House of Wax, man," the TikTok user said at the end of the video.

It looks like the scene that's gone viral is from Season 4, Episode 8, "Thanksgiving."

"THIS NEEDS TO BE SEEN. IM TERRIFIED. RYAN MURPHY EXPLAIN. #foryou #viral #glee," @kellysipos captioned her video on TikTok.