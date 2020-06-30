Best Fourth of July Fashion Sales 2020: H&M, ModCloth, Richer Poorer & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We're making our Fourth of July sales plans, and may we just say, there's a ton of fantastic fashion deals happening over the long weekend.
Some that caught our eye include the massive markdowns at H&M, where summer styles are up to 50% off! And ModCloth is offering 30% off regular priced items and an additional 35% off sale stuff! Then, there's Richer Poorer giving us 50% off select items!
We've rounded up the best fashion deals happening over the long weekend. Shop below and enjoy all the good sales!
Aerie: Get up to 60% off the entire Aerie Collection, including tops, bottoms, swimsuits and more!
Ariat: Save up to 60% off men's, women's, and kids' clothing!
Aerosoles: Shop chic summer sandals at 50% off (from 7/2 to 7/9)!
Andre Assous: Save 30% to 50% off select styles of fashionable shoes with code Happyfourth (until 7/4)!
Asos: The Shop More, Save More event is launching soon, with $30 off $150, $50 off $200 and $70 off $250!
Astr The Label: Take an additional 25% off sale items with code SUMMERHEAT (from 7/1 to 7/5)!
Bandier: Take an extra 40% off all sale styles (until 7/5)!
Betsey Johnson: The fashion brand will be having a Fourth of July Sale of 40% off (on 7/1), 35% off (on 7/2), and 30% off (from 7/3 to 7/5)!
Bold Dots: Take 25% off fab sunglasses sitewide (until 7/6)!
Bonobos: Take 30% off sitewide (from 7/2 to 7/8)!
Boohoo Man: Take 50% off all menswear (from 7/2 to 7/6)!
Boohoo: Get 80% off all womenswear (from 7/2 to 7/6)!
Calpak: Take 25% off select best-selling styles including brands such as Croc, Kaya, Glenroe, Jen Atkin, Oh Joy and more (from 7/2 to 7/5)!
Calzedonia Swim: Stock up on swimwear with a free swim bottom with your purchase of any bikini or one-piece (until 7/5)!
Chico's: Save 50% off your purchase (from 7/2 to 7/4)!
Chinese Laundry: Shop the flash sale and take 30% off sitewide, excluding the sale section, 42 Gold, and select styles (from 7/3 to 7/5)!
Desigual: Shop the "Move Your Culo" Sale and save 50% off everything sitewide!
DL1961: Get fab denim with 25% off sitewide using code FOURTH (from 7/1 to 7/5)!
Draper James: Shop the 40% off sale with savings on dresses, accessories and more (from 7/2 to 7/6)!
Dr. Scholl's Shoes: Get 60% off select pairs of sandals plus free shipping (from 6/30 to 7/5)!
DSW: Select summer styles are BOGO free (until 7/6)!
Eloquii: Take 40% to 60% off everything, including clearance items, with code HAPPY (from 7/1 to 7/4)!
Enso Rings: All individual Summer Collection styles are 25% off, with any two selections available at 36% off and any three selections offered at 44% off at checkout (until 7/5)!
Fit Flop: Save up to 50% off on sale items, plus an extra 15% off select lines with code EXTRA15!
Fleur du Mal: A selection of dresses and slips are 25% off with code LSD25 (from 7/1 to 7/5)!
Franco Sarto: Take 60% off sandals and get free shipping with code FRANCOFOURTH (from 7/1 to 7/6)!
Frankie's Bikinis: Save 20% off sitewide, including sweet swimwear and beauty goodies, with code STARS (from 7/2 to 7/5)!
Good American: Take 50% off swimwear and sandals with code HOTSTUFF (until 7/1)!
Havva: Save 30% off sitewide on fabulous shoes (until 7/29)!
H&M: Save big on summer markdowns at up to 50% off!
Hobo: Take 20% off full price bags and wallets with code JULY20 (from 7/3 to 7/5)!
Hush Puppies: Take 30% off select styles and an extra 25% off sale styles (some exclusions apply) with code SUMMERSALE (until 7/6)!
I'mmany: Save 20% off the SS20 Garden Society collection with code happeajuly (from 7/3 to 7/5)!
Intimissimi: Not only will select styles be on sale at 50% off starting now, but over the long weekend you can buy one bra, get one panty free (from 7/3 to 7/6)!
Italist: Shop over 1000 designer brands at up to 60% off sitewide, plus free express shipping!
Katy Perry Collections: Take 30% off sitewide with code FIREWORK30 (until 7/3), then get 40% off sitewide with code JULY40 (only on 7/4)!
KBH Jewels: Get 20% off sitewide on stunning sustainable jewelry with code SUMMER20 (until 7/6)!
Keds: is currently hosting their semiannual clearance event with up to 60% off all sale styles, plus an extra 10% off clearance (until 7/5)!
Kendra Scott: Shop jewelry markdowns at up to 60% off, then shop select styles at two for $60 (on 7/1)! Finally, take advantage of new markdowns plus a gift with purchase on purchases of $100 or more (on 7/4)!
Kipling: Take 40% off sitewide, including handbags, backpacks and more (from 7/3 to 7/6)!
The Kooples: You can save up to 70% off when you take an extra 25% off all sale items including dresses, blouses, "it" bags and more!
Margaux: Shop the footwear brand's classic ballet flat on sale for $149 (originally $195)!
Mavi Jeans: Save up to 40% off new styles, including both men's and women's (until 7/5)!
ModCloth: Get 30% off regular priced items and an additional 35% off sale stuff with code SPARK (from 6/30 to 7/4)!
Nicestuff Clothing: Buy two short sleeve shirts for $195, originally $115 each (from 7/1 to 7/19)!
Nomasei: Save 15% off all fabulous footwear sitewide and select archive styles will be available at further discount with code Happy4th (from 7/1 to 7/5)!
Old Navy: Shop the July 4th Sale to get up to 60% off everything with styles starting at just $6, including tees and tanks from $6, shorts from $10 and dresses from $8 (until 7/5)!
Outdoor Voices: Score some fab deals on fitness gear and loungewear, with up to 50% off select styles!
Pura Vida: Get a complimentary original string bracelet and free shipping with every purchase (from 7/3 to 7/5)!
Rainbow Shops: Take 10% off sitewide for the entire month of July, no code needed and no exclusions!
Rebecca Minkoff: Save up to 75% off on fab fashion, including clothes, bags, accessories and more (until 7/5)!
Richer Poorer: Save 50% off select items (from 6/30 to 7/6)!
The Sis Kiss: Buy two pieces of jewelry and get one free, no code needed (from 7/3 to 7/5)!
Soma: Save up to 80% off select styles, plus get an extra 50% off already reduced bras and 5 for $20 on already reduced panties (from 7/2 to 7/6)!
Sonix: You'll be made in the shade with 50% off all sunglasses (from 7/3 to 7/5)!
State Cashmere: Get $30 off orders over $150 with code 2020JULY4 (from 6/27 to 7/5)!
Tanya Taylor: Full-priced Spring styles will be 25% off with code CELEBRATE, including best-selling styles such as the Colette dress, the flamingo Augustine dress, and the matching Pepi sandal (from 7/2 to 7/6)!
Teva: Select styles are marked down up to 30% off (until 7/7)!
Toms: Shop the Surprise Sale with summer styles for men, women, and kids discounted up to 65% off (until 7/6)!
Underclub: Save up to 70% on select bralettes, bodysuits and sets! Plus, the brand is marking down items for an additional 20% to 30% off for a total savings of 50 to 70% off (from 7/3 to 7/5)!
Vincero: Save up to 20% off on men's and women's watches sitewide (from 7/2 to 7/6)!
Vitamin A: Take 20% off select red, white, blue styles with promo code JULY4THSALE (until 7/4)!
White House Black Market: Save 40% off full price items and 50% off sale items (from 7/2 to 7/6)!
All this shopping will probably make you hungry, so satiate yourself with iconic foods from around the U.S. delivered right to your door!