Maroon 5's Mickey Madden Arrested for Domestic Violence

Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden was recently arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, E! News has learned.
The musician was taken into police custody on the afternoon of Saturday, June 27 in Los Angeles and charged with violating 273.5(a) of the California penal code, which makes it illegal for someone to "willfully inflict corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition" on a spouse or cohabitant.
Online records show that Madden, 41, was released from jail that same day on $50,000 bond.
A spokesperson for Maroon 5 told Page Six in a statement, "We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news. As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously. For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through."
Madden has not commented publicly on the arrest. He, alongside Adam Levine, helped form Maroon 5 in 1994.
In May, the pop-rock band announced its decision to postpone their upcoming North American tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Lead singer Levine tweeted at the time, "We want everyone to take care of themselves this summer and we really look forward to being back out with all our fans healthy and happy next year."
E! News has reached out to the band's rep for comment.