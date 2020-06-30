Maroon 5's Mickey Madden Arrested for Domestic Violence

Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden was recently arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, E! News has learned.

The musician was taken into police custody on the afternoon of Saturday, June 27 in Los Angeles and charged with violating 273.5(a) of the California penal code, which makes it illegal for someone to "willfully inflict corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition" on a spouse or cohabitant.

Online records show that Madden, 41, was released from jail that same day on $50,000 bond.

A spokesperson for Maroon 5 told Page Six in a statement, "We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news. As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously. For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through."