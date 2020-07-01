PrideRacial JusticeE! Turns 30Global Goal Unite for Our FutureBET Awards

These $20 Pom Pom and Tassel Cover-Ups Have 804 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Shop them in 24 different colors and prints.
By Carolin Lehmann Jul 01, 2020 12:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShopShop Affordable Finds
Ecomm: This $20 Pom Pom Coverup Has 792 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're in the market for a new beach cover up but don't want to spend the big bucks on a piece that will just get covered in salt and sand, we have the perfect find for you: the GDKEY Chiffon Tassel Beach Cover Up from Amazon.

Reviewers are raving about these chiffon cover-ups, so hear all about it and shop them below.

 

read
This Summer's Best Beach Cover-Ups

GDKEY Chiffon Tassel Beach Cover Up

Available in 24 different colors and prints, these beach cover-ups range from $12 to $23. They come in short and long lengths and with a tassel or pom pom trim.

$20
Amazon

"This is my favorite cover-up of all time. It covers me up but is still sexy at the same time. It is sheer but not to see-through and the cut is very flattering."

"It hangs nicely on my frame and is actually pretty elegant looking over a bathing suit. I could even see wearing it over a tank top with a pair of jeans."

"Love the breezy slits up the side. Launders well. I have worn this all summer with no issues."

Trending Stories

1

Tati Westbrook Claims Shane Dawson, Jeffree Star Played Role in Feud

2

Why This AGT Performance Made Sofía Vergara Tear Up

3

There's No Crying Over These Facts About A League of Their Own

Ready to shop more affordable finds? These $19 lounge shorts have 2,100 five-star Amazon reviews and this tie-dye lounge set is only $23.

Trending Stories

1

Lori Vallow Faces New Charges Weeks After Children's Remains Are Found

2

Why This AGT Performance Made Sofía Vergara Tear Up

3

Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Share Their "Biggest Issues"

4

There's No Crying Over These Facts About A League of Their Own

5

Iconic Foods Delivered: Eat Your Way Around the USA at Home!

Latest News

What to Know About Ghost Adventures' Dybbuk Box Opening

Why This AGT Performance Made Sofía Vergara Tear Up

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Boss Has No Time for This Critique

Christopher Nolan Reacts to Anne Hathaway's Claim About Chairs on Set

Exclusive

Antoni Porowski's Summer Essentials for Fourth of July and Beyond

Celebrity Game Face Preview: Watch Joel McHale Roast Kevin Hart

Every TV Show Coming to Peacock, NBCU's Streaming Service