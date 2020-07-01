These $20 Pom Pom and Tassel Cover-Ups Have 804 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're in the market for a new beach cover up but don't want to spend the big bucks on a piece that will just get covered in salt and sand, we have the perfect find for you: the GDKEY Chiffon Tassel Beach Cover Up from Amazon.

Reviewers are raving about these chiffon cover-ups, so hear all about it and shop them below.