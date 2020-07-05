Racial JusticeGHISLAINE MAXWELLRoyalsWhere are they now?
Exclusive

Teresa Giudice Gets Rid of Marital Bed Amid Lavish Home Makeover: See the Before & After Pics!

Exclusive details behind The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice's home makeover!
By Alyssa Ray, Spencer Lubitz Jul 05, 2020 2:00 PMTags
Real EstateThe Real Housewives Of New JerseyExclusivesBravoHomeTeresa GiudiceCelebritiesJoe GiudiceEntertainment
Related: Joe & Teresa Giudice Officially Split After 20 Years of Marriage

Out with the old, in with the new!

It's safe to say that Teresa Giudice is embarking on a new chapter in her life. Not only has The Real Housewives of New Jersey star split from husband Joe Giudice, but she also sadly lost her father, Giacinto Gorga, earlier this year.

Thus, as interior designer Jimmy DeLaurentis detailed, Teresa needed help bringing in much-needed light into her home. In an exclusive chat with E! News, Jimmy shared the inspiration for Teresa's home makeover, as well as which pieces got the boot.

"She was like my house needs a lot of work, it's dark, it's filled with old Italian stuff, Joe is gone," Jimmy told E! "She was just like, I need to feel lighter in this house. It's a huge house, everything was doom and gloom and dark, and she had memories of a lot of stuff and she just wanted to brighten it up."

read
RHOBH's Sutton Stracke Lists Bel-Air Mansion for Almost $9 Million: Tour Inside the Estate!

Per Jimmy, "the furniture needed updating," so he recommended "really sexy furniture" to match her body-building physique.

He added, "She took me through the house room by room, and she said, you see this, this needs to go, and it's a monster house.  She wanted a whole new feel. And I said the first thing you got to do is lighten up all these walls, and the windows had these big heavy drapes. She called a painter that day and the painters were there, and I walked the painters through the house that very same day."

In addition to lightening up the walls and drapes, Jimmy said they "got rid of a lot," which made room for his own chic furniture.

ChrisKPhotography

"All my furniture is there," he continued. "I have the two huge sofas and the two huge ottomans in the great room, and then we have some additional furniture in the foyer."

Through Jimmy, who has also worked with Bravo stars Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin and Lisa Vanderpump, Teresa has been able to freshen up her foyer, great room and dining room.

Although Jimmy noted that the work has been "put on hold," he'll tackle Teresa's bedroom in the near future.

"We started that a little bit, but it's on pause. We'll start it back up again when this is all over," Jimmy said in regard to the coronavirus pandemic. "We'll go back in the house when we can and put in my custom furniture, and I picked chandeliers, cocktail tables, rugs, artwork, these huge lamps I want to put all over the place and we're going to incorporate a grand piano. We have beds, but no one is allowed in the house right now. But Teresa is always like, when is my furniture coming?"

Trending Stories

1

Byron "Reckful" Bernstein Dead at 31 After Proposing to Girlfriend

2

August Alsina Speaks Out After Jada Pinkett Smith Denies Relationship

3

Sportscaster Dan O'Toole Confirms 1-Month-Old Daughter Has Been Found

Watch
Teresa Giudice Explains Post-Breakup Boob Job

As for the bed she shared with Joe? It's gone.

"She has a new bed. She went to one store, one shop and bought all of this furniture 18 or 19 years ago and she was like, I have got to get rid of that," Jimmy relayed. "She is in a whole different place now than she was then.  She is doing amazing, working her ass off."

For a taste of Teresa's redesign, scroll through the exclusive before and after images below!

ChrisKPhotography
Foyer: Before

Originally, Teresa's massive entryway featured Italian-inspired furniture, including giant vases and dark chairs.

ChrisKPhotography
Foyer: Before

Another angle of the foyer before it received a redesign!

ChrisKPhotography
Foyer: After

Jimmy lightened up the space by adding crisp, white chairs and by removing older pieces.

ChrisKPhotography
The Great Room: Before

Prior to the makeover, Teresa's great room featured dark brown furniture and drapes.

Jimmy DeLaurentis
The Great Room: After

"All my furniture is custom designed, but Teresa's were extra custom because we needed large scale, that room is huge. Her ceilings are like 25 feet tall. We needed couches that were 10 feet long, normal size is about 7 to 8 feet long," Jimmy stated to E! "They're curved and really sexy.  We have two next to each other, and then two large ottomans.  And it's all cream, cream velvet.  I chose that color because I just wanted light, because the house is that dark."

We'll be excited to see the full makeover when it's completed!

Catch up on episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey here.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Byron "Reckful" Bernstein Dead at 31 After Proposing to Girlfriend

2

August Alsina Speaks Out After Jada Pinkett Smith Denies Relationship

3

Sportscaster Dan O'Toole Confirms 1-Month-Old Daughter Has Been Found

4

Ariel Winter Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair After Months as a Redhead

5

Frankies Bikinis, WeWoreWhat and More Swim Brands Celebs Love

Latest News

Ariel Winter Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair After Months as a Redhead

Frankies Bikinis, WeWoreWhat and More Swim Brands Celebs Love

Exclusive

Teresa Giudice Gets Rid of Marital Bed Amid Lavish Home Makeover

Exclusive

Yes, "Maskne" Is a Real Skin Issue: How to Prevent and Treat It

In Celebration of Missy Elliott's Singular Career

Read Up on These Fun Facts About The Baby-Sitters Club

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week