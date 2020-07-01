Work(out) From Home: Vanessa Hudgens' Fave Pilates Class Will Leave You Sculpted AF

Related : 5 Exercise Moves to Get You Celeb Fit With WundaBar

If you've ever admired Vanessa Hudgens' abs, it's probably worth it to keep reading. And if you haven't admired the High School Musical alum's ultra-toned torso, well, frankly, we have questions.

Either way, WundaBar Pilates is one of the key weapons in the multi-hyphenate's fitness arsenal. Best described as an amped up version of Pilates, former entertainment marketing exec Amy Jordan's creation makes use of the quadruple threat WundaFormer, part reformer, chair, ballet barre and jump board. A brainstorm of Jordan's that she sketched out on a plane long before she knew any engineers, manufacturers or just how tough it is to produce a patented piece of equipment, it stemmed from one goal, she tells E! News, "How can I make all of these things available in one super high-energy, fun class."

Basically if you spend 45 minutes moving around that machine performing core-centric sculpting moves without rest, you're going to walk out of the New York City or California studios sweaty and sore AF.