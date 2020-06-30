Jake Owen Defends Chase Rice After Playing Concert During Coronavirus Concerns

Country music singers continue to weigh in on Chase Rice's controversial concert during the Coronavirus.

Over the weekend, the musician known for hits like "Lonely If You Are" and "Eyes on You" made headlines after posting a video from his live concert in Tennessee. In the video posted on social media, thousands of fans appeared to lack proper social distancing measures causing some to speak out.

"Imagine being selfish enough to put thousands of people's health at risk, not to mention the potential ripple effect, and play a NORMAL country concert right now," Kelsea Ballerini wrote on Twitter. "@ChaseRiceMusic, We all want (and need) to tour. We just care about our fans and their families enough to wait."

On Monday evening, Jake Owen decided to speak out on the concert with a different point of view.

"In a world full of hate, be a light. I swear I've heard that on OUR country radio stations," the "American Country Love Song" singer shared on Twitter. "It's amazing how many country artists, songwriters and media outlets are quick to throw shade at our own people. Sad really."