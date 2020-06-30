Lili Reinhart Apologizes For Posing Topless in Breonna Taylor Call For Justice

Lili Reinhart is speaking out.

On Tuesday, the Riverdale star took to Twitter to address the backlash she has received for sharing a risqué photo of herself, which was done in an effort to call for justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT worker who was killed by police in March. In the since-deleted picture, Reinhart can be seen posing topless and captioned the image, "Now that my sideboob has gotten your attention, Breonna Taylor's murderers have not been arrested. Demand justice."

Apologizing for the post, Reinhart began, "I've always tried to use my platform for good. And speak up about things that are important to me. I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone and I'm truly sorry to those that were offended."

"I've tried very hard to be honest on my IGTV lives that I'm still learning and trying to be better," she continued. "But I understand that my caption came off as tone deaf. I truly had good intentions and did not think it through that it could come off as insensitive."