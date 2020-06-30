Paris Jackson Recalls Dad Michael Jackson Teasing Her About Girls at a Young Age

While opening up about her sexuality, Paris Jackson recalled early memories of her famous dad's support.

In the premiere episode of the Facebook Watch docuseries, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, the 22-year-old performer and only daughter of Michael Jackson said she "never thought I'd end up with a dude."

"[I] thought I'd end up marrying a chick," she said in the episode released Tuesday. "I've dated more women than men."

Paris added, "The public only knows about three long-term relationships that I've been in and they've been with men. The public doesn't know about most of the relationships I've been in."

The star further explained that she says she's gay and does not consider herself bisexual because "I've dated more than just men and women. I've dated a man that had a vagina."

"It has nothing to do with what's in your pants," she noted. "It has nothing to do with your XY chromosome makeup…It's literally just like what are you like as a person?"