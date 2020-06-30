Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm Returning for Season 11 on HBO

You haven't seen the last of Larry David yet.

HBO announced Curb Your Enthusiasm will return for season 11. "This past season tapped into the zeitgeist in such an uncomfortably delightful way," Amy Gravitt, vice president of HBO programming, said in a statement. "Larry is already brainstorming ideas, and we can't wait to see what he has in store."

After a six-year hiatus, Curb Your Enthusiasm returned with new episodes in 2017. The tenth season followed in 2020.

"Believe me, I'm as upset about this as you are. One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve," David said in a statement.