Great Scott! 30 Back to the Future Secrets Revealed

1. Gale came up with the idea for the movie while looking through his father's high school yearbooks while visiting his family and was surprised to see his dad was the president of his graduating class, telling Esquire, "I wondered whether I would have been friends with my dad in high school."

2. For years, multiple studios passed on the script over 40 times, including Disney, with Gale claiming they said, "Are you guys out of your minds? You can't make a movie like this here. This is Disney, and you're giving us a movie about incest!"

3. Not a fan of the title, Universal Pictures head Sid Sheinberg suggested the name be changed to Spaceman From Pluto.