Great Scott! 30 Back to the Future Secrets Revealed

23. Crispin Glover, who played Marty's father George McFy, didn't return for the two sequel due to contract disputes, with the actor going on to file a lawsuit after filmmakers used footage from the first film and putting a mold of his face on another actor "in order to fool audiences into thinking I was in the movie," he said on The Opie and Anthony Show.
Ultimately, a settlement was reached, with The Hollywood Reporter reporting it was for $760,000 at the behest of the company that insured Universal.
24. Lea Thompson credits her turn in 1984's The Wild Life for landing her the role of Lorraine, Marty's mother, because "they were looking at Eric Stoltz for Marty McFly, and they were, like, "Who's that girl?" So that's how I got the first audition for that," she told The A.V. Club.
25. In the original script, Lorraine's name was Meg.
26. For Lorraine's 1985 look, Thompson's prosthetic makeup took three and a half hours to apply.