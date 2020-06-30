Kanye West Is "So Proud" of Kim Kardashian for "Officially Becoming a Billionaire"

A supportive husband.

Kim Kardashian recently struck a deal that reportedly valued her famed cosmetics company at $1 billion, and her husband Kanye West took to Twitter on Monday evening to congratulate her on the accomplishment.

"I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire," the rapper wrote in a tweet. "You've weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family."

The sweet tribute was paired with a photo of carefully arranged vegetables, lavender and flowers.

"So blessed this is still life," Kanye continued. "So I made you this still life."

"We love you so much," the YEEZY owner added.