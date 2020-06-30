PrideRacial JusticeE! Turns 30Global Goal Unite for Our FutureBET Awards

Kanye West Is "So Proud" of Kim Kardashian for "Officially Becoming a Billionaire"

A supportive husband.

Kim Kardashian recently struck a deal that reportedly valued her famed cosmetics company at $1 billion, and her husband Kanye West took to Twitter on Monday evening to congratulate her on the accomplishment.

"I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire," the rapper wrote in a tweet. "You've weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family."

The sweet tribute was paired with a photo of carefully arranged vegetables, lavender and flowers. 

"So blessed this is still life," Kanye continued. "So I made you this still life."

"We love you so much," the YEEZY owner added.

The valuation came after it was announced that Kim would sell a 20 percent stake in KKW Beauty to to Coty Inc.—home to some of the world's largest beauty brands like CoverGirl, Sally Hansen and OPI—for $200 million.

Coty Inc. provided details about the strategic partnership in a press release, stating that together, the company and Kim will "focus on entering new beauty categories and global expansion" beyond KKW's existing product lines. This means development in skincare, haircare, personal care and nail products!

As for Kim's role, she and her team "will lead all creative efforts in terms of product and communications initiatives, building on her remarkable global reach capabilities through social media," the release read.

Coty Inc. recently made a separate deal with Kim's sister, Kylie Jenner: a 51 percent stake in the 22-year-old's makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, for $600 million.

However, Kim, unlike Kylie, will remain the majority owner of her company.

Meanwhile, Kanye has been busy making business deals of his own. 

Last week, he announced a 10-year partnership between his YEEZY brand and Gap. 

In a press release, Gap stated that Kanye "is poised to disrupt retail" by bringing his acclaimed YEEZY fashion empire to Gap stores and Gap.com in 2021.

"This partnership brings the relationship between West and Gap full circle, as Kanye worked in a Gap store as a teen growing up in Chicago," the release read in-part. "Since then, West has become a disruptive force across music, footwear, fashion, architecture and more. This new partnership will introduce both the Gap and YEEZY brands to new audiences."

Kim made sure to congratulate Kanye, tweeting, "If anyone knows Kanye they know how much the Gap and Yeezy means to him so this partnership is his dream come true! I am so proud of him."

"You guys are going to love what they have in store for everyone!" she added. "From working at the Gap to this partnership is so inspiring #WestDayEver." 

In honor of the couple making power moves, take a look back at some of their best moments together by scrolling through the below gallery!

Instagram
Happy Anniversary!

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian celebrated six years of marriage in May 2020, and the latter marked the anniversary on Instagram with this adorable photo. Kim also wrote, "6 years down; forever to go. Until the end."

Instagram
Dining Out

Kanye, Kim and their eldest, North West, out to eat in a "flashback" Kim posted in April 2020.

Instagram
TBT to 2012

Another old gem! According to Kim, this throwback photo is from a trip the couple took to Mexico before they had any children.

Instagram
2020 Oscars

Kim and Kanye ahead of the 92nd Academy Awards!

 
Instagram
Behind the Scenes

A candid look at this year's Oscars!

Instagram
One Big, Happy Family

"Morning madness," Kim wrote on Instagram alongside this photo of her, Kanye and their four kids: North West (6), Saint West (4), Chicago West (2) and Psalm West (1).

Instagram
Coordinating Coats

Kim and Kanye posed for a series of photos in January, which Kim simply captioned, "KimYe."

Instagram
Sunglasses Selfie

These glasses were practically begging to be photographed!

Instagram
Happy New Year's

"To lots of love in 2020," Kim captioned this snapshot of her and her hubby ahead of the new year!

Instagram
A Tradition

The Wests at the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party.

Instagram
Fashion Forward

The stylish couple in December 2019!

Instagram
Smiling With Saint

Kim and Kanye embracing their oldest son, Saint.

Instagram
Party Time

Kim posted a series of photos from her and Kanye's night out to celebrate Sean Diddy Comb's 50th birthday!

Instagram
Stronger Than Ever

"Just a post to say I love him so much," Kim shared in November 2019.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Date Night

The coordinating couple attend the 9th Annual WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in NYC.

Instagram
Flintstones Fun

The happy family dress in Flintstones theme for Halloween 2019.

Gotcha Images / Splash News
Smiling Sweeties

The couple couldn't stop smiling while holding hands in London in May 2012.

INFphoto.com
PDA Perfection

We love this photo of Kim and Kanye holding hands in July 2012! So cute!

GADE/AKM-GSI
Kissing Cuties

Kanye and Kim were spotted kissing on the balcony of their Rio de Janeiro hotel in February 2013.

INFphoto.com
Stylish Pair

This September 2013 photo should be an advertisement.

Twitter
Rock Solid

This photo was taken just moments after Kanye proposed to Kim in October 2013!

Splash News
City Sweethearts

Kim and Kanye look so cute on the streets of New York City in February 2014.

"I Do"

How perfect is this photo from Kim and Kanye's wedding?

They Did It!

Here's a pic of the couple just moments after they tied the knot back in May 2014!

