Rewind: Watch Adele Talk MySpace, "Chasing Pavements" & More in Her First E! News Interview

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

Adele has made it clear that she won't be releasing new music anytime soon, so what better to do in the meantime than reminisce on how she got her start?

In honor of E!'s 30th anniversary, we're looking back at Adele's very first sit-down interview with E! News, in which she reveals which social media network she owes her career to, how her first Saturday Night Live performance changed her life and much more.

The 2008 interview, which you can watch in the above clip, begins with the pop sensation recalling how she studied music in school and eventually learned how to record her own demos in the studio.

However, at the time, Adele "didn't really want to be the one up front."

"I mean, because I never thought it would happen," she told E!