This Pic of Kourtney Kardashian Without Eyebrows Will Blow Your Mind

Kourtney Kardashian's latest Instagram story will make you do a double take!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a funny photo on Monday evening that is blowing our minds. The 41-year-old mother of three seemingly used a social media filter that removed her eyebrows, leaving her face unrecognizable to some fans. "Sup," Kourt captioned her altered image.

Despite having no eyebrows, the Poosh founder looks gorgeous and radiant with little to no makeup on.

The pic appears to be from the aftermath of Khloe Kardashian's 36th birthday celebrations over the weekend as Kourt is seen wearing a pink hoodie with "HBD Khloe" written on it.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Pics
Khloe rang in her special day surrounded by friends and family, including Kourt, daughter True Thompson and Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick.

Khloe's little brother Rob Kardashian even sent fans into a frenzy by making a rare appearance at the bash to celebrate his sister. "Happy Birthday Khlo-moneyyyy!! Woohoo !" Rob poste don social media. "I LOVE YOU best friend [blue hearts] TONIGHT WE DRINK AS KINGS‼️ (inside joke)."

The pink-themed bash included tons of sweet treats, gifts, balloons and even a giant inflatable slide.

