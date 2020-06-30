PrideRacial JusticeE! Turns 30Global Goal Unite for Our FutureBET Awards

Reese Witherspoon and Carrie Underwood Aren't Alone: Celebrity Look-Alikes You Need to See

A fan mistook Reese Witherspoon for Carrie Underwood while eating at a barbecue place in Nashville—and the stars had the best reactions. See more celebrity look-alikes in the gallery.
Even stars can have celebrity doppelgängers.

Reese Witherspoon and Carrie Underwood proved this to be true after a fan mistook the 44-year-old actress for the 37-year-old singer.

The slip-up took place after a social media user, Noha Hamid, spotted the Legally Blonde star while eating at a barbecue place in Nashville.

"I swear, I see this, like, lady with her husband and kid, and I'm like, 'That looks just like a celebrity,'" Hamid said in a TikTok video. "And I'm trying to think who, and I'm like, 'Oh, Carrie Underwood?'" 

Hamid couldn't fully see the celebrity because the A-lister was wearing a "big cowboy hat" and a mask. So, Hamid decided to solve the mystery and approached the celeb.

"I wait until she kind of goes back to her car so I can, like, ask her if it's her—not in front of everyone to blow her cover," Hamid said. "Then she's like, 'Hey! Oh no, I'm not Carrie Underwood. But have a great day.'"

photos
Olympians and Their Celebrity Look-Alikes

Initially, Hamid thought the star was lying. It wasn't until later that she realized she had been talking to Witherspoon. The Oscar winner seemed to get a kick out of the mistake, too.

"To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood: You officially made my day!" Witherspoon tweeted.

Underwood did, too.

"YOUR day?!?!?!?!" the Grammy winner replied. "That lady just made my whole life!"

Underwood and Witherspoon aren't the only stars to be mistaken for one another. To see celebrity look-alikes, check out the gallery.

Getty Images
Mark Ruffalo and Noah Centineo

"He's way better-looking than I was," Ruffalo said on the Tonight Show in March 2019. "Are you kidding me? I wish I looked like that, I swear to God."

NBC
Hugh Grant and Seth Meyers

People have told me that we look alike," Meyers said on Late Night With Seth Meyers in June 2018. As Grant said, "I know."

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Anne Hathaway and Amal Clooney

"I hope that I become half the woman she is," the actress said about George Clooney's wife, an international human rights lawyer, in an interview with Extra in 2015. "She's so accomplished and it's so thrilling to look at someone and be like, 'Wow. You really are making the world a better place.'"

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Focus Features/AP Images
Isla Fisher and Amy Adams

The actresses, who starred together in Nocturnal Animals, are aware of the comparison. In 2016, Fisher said on NBC's Today show that she once cut and pasted Adams' face over hers for her family's holiday card.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain & Bryce Dallas Howard

These stars both rock the red hair and, in this photo, a similar style.

Getty Images/REX/Shutterstock
Sharna Burgess & Gal Gadot

The Dancing With the Stars professional dancer looks similar to Wonder Woman herself!

Getty Images
Miranda Kerr & Ksenija Lukich

The supermodel and TV host could pass for sisters.

Jim Spellman/WireImage, David Becker/Getty Images
Mychal Kendricks & Drake

The Philadelphia Eagles player lamented to TMZ Sports that "too many people" think he looks like the rapper. Let's just say, neither should worry about the comparison—hotness all around!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic
Zach Galifianakis & Nick Offerman

The bearded stars look like legit twins!

Michael Buckner/Getty Images, Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Amber Valletta & Taylor Schilling

The actresses look like they were separated at birth!

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage
Allen Leech & Niall Horan

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen pointed out the Downton Abbey actor's resemblance to the One Direction singer.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
Kristen Stewart & Jena Malone

The Twilight starlet and Hunger Games gal share dark locks and glowing skin.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Seth Meyers & Nat Faxon

Double take! The SNL funnyman and Oscar-winner could be brothers (or cousins at the least!).

PacificCoastNews.com; Ben Pruchnie/WireImage
Rihanna & Rita Ora

The Barbadian beauty and British singer share a flare for fiery fashions.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage; Kyle Rover/Startraksphoto.com
Idina Menzel & Lea Michele

We can definitely see why Ryan Murphy hired Menzel to play the starlet's mother on Glee!

Getty Images
Chelsea Handler & Elizabeth Banks

These two get mistaken for each other all the time. Just ask them. "When we were at the White House correspondence dinner, we both went and Bill O'Reilly was talking to me and I said, 'I think you're confusing me with Elizabeth Banks,' because I wanted to get the f--k away from him," the comedian said when Banks stopped by Chelsea Lately.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Aaron Paul & Tom Felton

Whether it's magic or just coincidence, the Breaking Bad star looks a lot like this Harry Potter actor.

Tama Herrick/ZUMAPress.com, Laura Farr/ZUMAPress.com
David Spade & Keith Urban

These doppelganger dudes rock a similar 'do.

Getty Images, FilmMagic
Ke$ha & Blake Lively

We'd believe it if the "Sleazy" songstress and Gossip Girl star revealed they were long-lost relatives.

John Shearer/Getty Images; Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Javier Bardem & Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Holy double take! These handsome actors certainly both have a sense of style.

AP Photo, Getty Images
Kyra Sedgwick & Amy Sedaris

Which is which? It's really hard to tell the difference between the Closer star and comedian.

John W. Ferguson/Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Stephen Colbert & Bob Saget

Sense of humor? Check. Glasses? Check. Big smile? Check. Hit TV career? Check!

Getty Images
Zooey Deschanel & Katy Perry

The New Girl actress has been mistaken for the singer.

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images; AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
Keira Knightley & Natalie Portman

In these photos, the super-talented actresses share a similar style.

