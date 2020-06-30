PrideRacial JusticeE! Turns 30Global Goal Unite for Our FutureBET Awards

Reese Witherspoon and Carrie Underwood Aren't Alone: Celebrity Look-Alikes You Need to See

A fan mistook Reese Witherspoon for Carrie Underwood while eating at a barbecue place in Nashville—and the stars had the best reactions. See more celebrity look-alikes in the gallery.
Even stars can have celebrity doppelgängers.

Reese Witherspoon and Carrie Underwood proved this to be true after a fan mistook the 44-year-old actress for the 37-year-old singer.

The slip-up took place after a social media user, Noha Hamid, spotted the Legally Blonde star while eating at a barbecue place in Nashville.

"I swear, I see this, like, lady with her husband and kid, and I'm like, 'That looks just like a celebrity,'" Hamid said in a TikTok video. "And I'm trying to think who, and I'm like, 'Oh, Carrie Underwood?'" 

Hamid couldn't fully see the celebrity because the A-lister was wearing a "big cowboy hat" and a mask. So, Hamid decided to solve the mystery and approached the celeb.

"I wait until she kind of goes back to her car so I can, like, ask her if it's her—not in front of everyone to blow her cover," Hamid said. "Then she's like, 'Hey! Oh no, I'm not Carrie Underwood. But have a great day.'"

Celebrity Look-Alikes

Initially, Hamid thought the star was lying. It wasn't until later that she realized she had been talking to Witherspoon. The Oscar winner seemed to get a kick out of the mistake, too.

"To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood: You officially made my day!" Witherspoon tweeted.

Underwood did, too.

"YOUR day?!?!?!?!" the Grammy winner replied. "That lady just made my whole life!"

Underwood and Witherspoon aren't the only stars to be mistaken for one another.

To see celebrity look-alikes, check out the gallery above.

