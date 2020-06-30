Amanda Kloots Reflects on "Hard Day" Amid Nick Cordero's Health Battle: "I Broke Big Time"

Amanda Kloots took to Instagram on Monday and shared an honest message about what it's been like to see her husband, Nick Cordero, fight for his health. Cordero has been in the hospital for about three months due to complications caused by the coronavirus.

"I had a hard day today," Kloots began. "I cried all day basically. I got mad today, too. I got mad at God. I'm praying and I have people all over the world praying. I said to my mom and dad, 'Why can't He throw us a bone? I'm sorry but I'm mad at him right now.'"

While the fitness guru said she "felt bad" after the "outburst," she said "it needed to come out."

"Believing in God doesn't mean you can't question what is happening. Why things happen. Why my prayers aren't being answered in my time," she continued. "I was taught that it is OK to question things in life. I think in being brave enough to say it out loud actually acknowledges the fear that you have deep down inside you. And, of course, I have it. It's impossible not [to.]"