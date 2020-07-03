What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for July 4-5

If You Want to Be in the Room Where It Happens: Never had the chance to score tickets to see Hamilton with the OG cast and are still resentful every time your friend just casually mentions they managed to snag seats? Well, consider this your early or late birthday present as the beloved Broadway musical has finally made its way to streaming.
Lin-Manuel Miranda's epic Tony-winning smash hit has finally reached the masses and the timing of the tale of Alexander Hamilton's arrival on streaming couldn't be more perfect. It would almost be unpatriotic not to watch? (Where to Watch: Disney+)
If You Still Argue With Your Friends Over Who Is the Claudia: Hey na na na hey! The coolest club ever is officially back in business as the latest adaptation of Ann M. Martin's beloved book series has arrived, with a whole new generation being introduced to Kristy, Mary Anne, Dawn, Stacey and Claudia. And in case you were in need of a fresh dose of the cruel hand of time slapping you in the face, the girls are now fully Gen-Z even though they are still using the iconic see-through phone. Fortunately, the theme of friendship spans across generations and the series is pure, concentrated nostalgia. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Are Looking For a New Kind of Reality TV Dating Show: OK, confession: we have been low-key obsessed with Fox's Labor of Love since it first premiered weeks ago, battling it out with our fellow Bachelor-obsessed friends over which guy Kristy will choose to have a baby with. Oh yeah, did we forget to mention that's the premise? Ready to start a family right now, 41-year-old Kristy is dating 15 men who are fully committed to fatherhood, even having their sperm tested within minutes of meeting her on the first day.
It's a refreshing change to see an older and more mature (by reality TV standards, anyway) group of people dating on TV, especially when they seem to be in it for—say it with us—the right reasons. And Kristin Davis is one of the kindest, most empathetic reality TV hosts ever? #TeamCharlotte4va (Where to Watch: Hulu and Fox)
If You Think That Warrior Nun Sounds Like the Coolest Show Name Ever: How can you not want to check out a show just based on that name alone? And fortunately, the premise sounds just as rad: Inspired by Manga novels, the series centers on a 19 year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back/the task of defeating demons on Earth. Talk about the hangover from hell? (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Are Looking For Even More Badass Women to Watch: The second season of Hanna, the series based on the 2011 film of the same name starring Saoirse Ronan, has dropped, with Dermot Mulroney and Fleabag's Anthony Welsh joining the cast. In its sophomore outing, Hanna (Esmé Creed-Mile) is grappling with the loss of her father and The Meadows aka the CIA-operated teen assassin academy. And you thought your high school experience was traumatic. (Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video)
If You Would Do Anything For Love But You Won't Do That: Rejoice, season one of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, which finds Americans making the decision to move to a new country in order to be with the love of their life (?), is now available to stream and we dare you to be able to stop after watching just one episode. Make it a double dog dare actually. (Where to Watch: Hulu)
If You Are in Need of a Laugh: Filmed in December in San Francisco, George Lopez's highly anticipated comedy special, We'll Do It For Half, finds the beloved comic reflecting on Latinx culture in America, talking about his own experiences and family, and topics like immigration, aging, elevator etiquette and more. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Are Craving a Little Comfort: One of the best parts of the start of a new month? Movies being added to streaming sites. A few highlights, in our humble opinion: A Walk to Remember, Sleepless in Seattle, Spaceballs, The Karate Kid trilogy and The Witches are on Netflix; Buffy the Vampire Slayer (the movie) and Footloose on Hulu; the Free Willy series, Kill Bill and Dumb & Dumber are on HBO Max; Spy Kids is on Amazon Prime Video, and The Mighty Ducks and The Big Green are on Disney+.