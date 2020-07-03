What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for July 4-5

If You Want to Be in the Room Where It Happens: Never had the chance to score tickets to see Hamilton with the OG cast and are still resentful every time your friend just casually mentions they managed to snag seats? Well, consider this your early or late birthday present as the beloved Broadway musical has finally made its way to streaming.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's epic Tony-winning smash hit has finally reached the masses and the timing of the tale of Alexander Hamilton's arrival on streaming couldn't be more perfect. It would almost be unpatriotic not to watch? (Where to Watch: Disney+)