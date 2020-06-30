Ozark Ending With Two-Part Season 4 on Netflix

It's the end of the line for the Byrde family: Ozark is ending.
Netflix announced the Emmy-winning drama will return for a fourth and final season of 14 episodes, split into two parts. In a release, Netflix said the new season "will mark the final chapter in the Byrde family's journey from suburban Chicago life to their criminal enterprise in the Ozarks."
"A super sized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes. I'm excited to end with a bang(s)," series star and executive producer Jason Bateman said in a statement.
For the final season, which doesn't have a date set, Chris Mundy will return as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Bateman, who won an Emmy for directing the series, is back, as is Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan and Lisa Emery. In addition to Bateman and Mundy, executive producers include Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque. Linney will serve as a co-executive producer on the final season.
"We're so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes' saga right. It's been such a great adventure for all of us—both on screen and off—so we're thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible," Mundy said in a statement.
The drama series following a family's relocation to the Ozarks after a money laundering scheme went wrong debuted in 2017 and received 14 Emmy nominations to date. Bateman won for directing and Garner took home the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award. Ozark received two Golden Globe nominations and six Screen Actors Guild award nominations to date.
"Ozark is a gripping drama that has captivated audiences all around the world and garnered tremendous critical acclaim," Cindy Holland, vice president of original content at Netflix, said in a statement. "We're so grateful to Chris, Jason, Laura, Julia and the entire cast and crew for all their tireless dedication to the show and can't wait to see how the Byrdes' journey comes to a close."
No premiere date for the fourth and final season was announced.