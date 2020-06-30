Tears and Tequila on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Brittany and Yazan's airport reunion on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way may be a sign of things to come, Brittany worried on the Monday, June 29 episode.

After traveling to Jordan from America, Yazan met Brittany at the airport where things quickly soured. She hugged a member of the production crew and Yazan saw she had a bottle of alcohol. This prompted an expletive-laced tirade from Yazan. "He stormed off and acted a fool," Brittany said. "To see him acting like this now is really concerning."

If this is how he reacted to that situation, how would he react to learning Brittany is still technically married? Yazan told cameras Brittany was acting like she didn't care about his customs and tradition. Can they move beyond this?