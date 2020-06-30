King Princess on How Her ''Queer Identity'' Can Help Amplify the Black Lives Matter Movement

Brooklyn singer and songwriter Mikaela Straus, better known as King Princess, is opening up about how her queer identity can help amplify the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a recent interview with Net-A-Porter, the pop star spoke to the publication about how life in quarantine with her mother and girlfriend Quinn Whitney Wilson (a filmmaker and Lizzo's creative director) has been, finding her own style and the reason why she's a passionate advocate for the transgender and Black Lives Matter movements.

As conversations surrounding race, police brutality and revolutionary change in America have dominated our online and offline conversations following the death's of Black and trans people including Tony McDade, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor—King Princess is using her voice and platform to speak out about what matters to her.

"Right now, with everything that is going on in the world, it is important I use that queer identity as a positive, to be like: 'I'm queer, I'm also in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and I'm not going to be complacent about racism.'"