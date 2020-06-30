Iconic Foods Delivered: Eat Your Way Around the USA Without Leaving Home!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ah, iconic American eats. Who hasn't binged on a Food Network marathon and thought "Ooh, I wanna try that!"? Well, now you can, without planning a road trip, buying a plane ticket or even leaving the house, thanks to Goldbelly.

Goldbelly is a curated online marketplace for regional and artisanal foods crafted by local restaurants and food shops throughout the United States. They help small business grow by making their unique—and often iconic—eats available to foodies in all 50 states. Plus, most items are available with FREE SHIPPING.

And when better to sample their sweet and savory delights than Fourth of July weekend? Order some sides and desserts for your BBQ, or even better, have world-famous BBQ delivered too! Below are just some of the culinary creations we're currently craving...