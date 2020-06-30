Ryan Seacrest Announces Breakup From Shayna Taylor as He Vacations With Mystery Woman

Ryan Seacrest is re-joining the ranks of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors.

A rep for the daytime TV host confirmed his breakup from chef Shayna Taylor on Monday, telling E! News in a statement, "Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago. They remain good friends, each other's biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple."

News of Ryan, 45, and 28-year-old Shayna's decision to part ways broke as The Daily Mail published photos of the star vacationing with a mystery woman in Mexico.

Meanwhile, a source told E! News that Ryan, real estate mogul Mike Meldman and a group of friends flew to Cabo San Lucas via private jet last weekend for some rest and relaxation in the sun. "He spent the whole time with his new lady at their private villa," the insider shared.