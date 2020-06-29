YouTuber Liza Koshy Apologizes for "Perpetuating Racist Ideas" as Videos With David Dobrik Resurface

Liza Koshy say she is taking "responsibility" for her actions after a 2016 video with ex-boyfriend David Dobrik resurfaced last week.

In a since-deleted video that was posted to Koshy's channel, the then-couple taste candy from Hawaii and Japan, during which Dobrik pretended to speak Japanese. Dobrik said of the bit, "It's not racist, that's like the sounds I hear when they talk," to which Koshy responded, "No, it's not racist as long as I keep saying 'no'."

Koshy and Dobrik also pretended to speak Japanese in a second video titled "Couple Trying Foreign Candy," which was made private on Dobrik's YouTube channel on Monday afternoon. In the comments section of this post, one user commented, "Your impressions in this are quite clearly racist. It's really sad that you thought it was acceptable to upload this, and that your fans didn't call you out for this at the time. Do better."

These videos were once again brought to the attention of Vlog Squad—a group that consists of Dobrik and his close friends—viewers after a TikTok user called them out for their actions. As of Monday, the video has over 1.4 million views and 73,000 likes.