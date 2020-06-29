PrideRacial JusticeE! Turns 30Global Goal Unite for Our FutureBET Awards
Kim Kardashian Rocks Red Hair: Look Back at Her Hair Evolution

By Alyssa Ray Jun 29, 2020 8:49 PM
Kim Kardashian is looking red hot!

On Sunday, the KKW Beauty mogul was spotted out in Malibu, Calif. and rocked a vibrant new hairdo. Specifically, while donning a bright orange crop top and snake skin-patterned pants, the mother of four debuted red tresses for a date night with husband Kanye West.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confirmed on Monday that she did, in fact, dye her hair.

"You guys, I dyed my hair red," Kardashian said on her Instagram Story. "Do you love it?"

However, this isn't the first time Kardashian has experimented with fun and playful hair colors. In fact, this isn't even the first time that she's tried cherry red.

Nonetheless, it appears that the Kardashian-West matriarch is feeling her new look as she shared several stories showing off the striking color. Even Kardashian's longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton, is sounding off on the "unexpected" new color.

He exclusively shared with E! News, "I always love collaborating on a different looks with Kim. I love that she really is open to taking risks and trying something new and coming out of quarantine and being able to do something this bold is fun. We did the blonde pink blue and the brown—red is a unexpected color for Kim."

Kim Kardashian's Best Moments of the Decade

Thus, in honor of the E! personality's latest bold 'do, we invite you to look back at her hair evolution below!

Now, the moment you've been waiting for, Kim Kardashian's hair evolution:

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Red Hot

In June 2020, Kim debuted her red hair in a series of Instagram stories.

Instagram
Half-Up, Half-Down

For Scott Disick's birthday in May 2020, Kim went back to her natural dark tresses and put them in a half-up, half-down 'do.

Instagram
Quarantine Blonde

According to Kim's Instagram, she rocked a blonde look and a leopard-print bikini for a "quarantine workout."

Instagram
Cherry Red

Kim sported the red locks in February 2019.

Michael Loccisano/Wire Image
Classic Dark Tresses

Kim wore her classic, dark hair down at the amfAR New York Gala in February 2019.

BACKGRID
Neon Green

During an August 2018 trip to Miami, Kim matched her tresses to her neon green Lamborghini.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Cute Bob

Kim and Khloe Kardashian donned matching bobs to the City of Hope Poker Tournament in July 2018.

Jun Sato/GC Images
Pretty in Pink

Kim decided to dye her hair pink in February 2018.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Icy Blonde

Kim turned heads when she attended the Tom Ford fashion show with these icy blonde tresses in September 2017.

Snapchat / Kim Kardashian
Short and Chic

Some fans thought Kim looked like her sister Kylie Jenner with this new look in December 2017.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Platinum Blonde

The reality star rocked these platinum blonde locks at the Balmain fashion show in Paris back in March 2015.

Lester Cohen/WireImage
Lovely Lob

Kim looked stunning as she walked the red carpet at the 2015 Grammys with this long bob.

Instagram
Light Brown Hair

Kim dyed her hair a lighter shade of brown in 2014.

Brooks / Splash News
New Mom, New Look

Kim sported a lighter shade after giving birth to her first child, North West, in 2013.

Instagram
Beautiful With Bangs

The KKW Beauty head sported bangs back in March 2013.

Fame Pictures
Long Braids

Kim was spotted leaving the gym with her new braided look in December 2010.

Mirek Towski/FilmMagic
Lots of Layers

The reality star rocked lots of layers while attending "A Midsummer Night's Dream" Annual Celebrity All-Star Charity Weekend in 2006.

What's been your favorite look to date? Be sure to let us know!

