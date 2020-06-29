Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Reunites With Vin Diesel's Kids: ''Family Forever''

Related : Paul Walker's Daughter Shares Never-Before-Seen Video

The bond between Paul Walker and Vin Diesel's kids is like no other.

On Monday, June 29, the late actor's 21-year-old daughter Meadow Walker shared an adorable selfie taken with all three of Diesel's children: daughters Pauline, 5, and Similce, 12, and son Vincent, 10. The four were all smiles in each other's company.

Nearly seven years since the Fast and the Furious star's untimely death in a car crash, Meadow continues to keep her father's memory alive. In May, she shared a sweet throwback photo of herself as a child laughing with her late father. She captioned the photo, "happy place."

A month prior, in April, Meadow also shared a never-before-seen video of the late actor.

In the video Meadow posted at the time, it shows her surprising her father on his birthday, prompting a hilarious yet adorable reaction from him.

"What the hell! You just scared the hell out of me," he says through a fit of laughter. Afterwards, you can see the late actor pull his daughter in for a big bear hug.