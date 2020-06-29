PrideRacial JusticeE! Turns 30Global Goal Unite for Our FutureBET Awards

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Reunites With Vin Diesel's Kids: ''Family Forever''

Meadow Walker posts adorable photo of herself with Vin Diesel and his kids on Instagram
The bond between Paul Walker and Vin Diesel's kids is like no other. 

On Monday, June 29, the late actor's 21-year-old daughter Meadow Walker shared an adorable selfie taken with all three of Diesel's children: daughters Pauline, 5, and Similce, 12, and son Vincent, 10. The four were all smiles in each other's company. 

Nearly seven years since the Fast and the Furious star's untimely death in a car crash, Meadow continues to keep her father's memory alive. In May, she shared a sweet throwback photo of herself as a child laughing with her late father. She captioned the photo, "happy place." 

A month prior, in April, Meadow also shared a never-before-seen video of the late actor. 

In the video Meadow posted at the time, it shows her surprising her father on his birthday, prompting a hilarious yet adorable reaction from him.

"What the hell! You just scared the hell out of me," he says through a fit of laughter. Afterwards, you can see the late actor pull his daughter in for a big bear hug. 

At the time, she captioned the sweet video, "I never thought I'd share this. But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe. xx." 

Apart from sharing sweet moments of the late actor on social media, Meadow also upholds his legacy through her work at the Paul Walker Foundation.

"The Paul Walker Foundation is to serve as an enduring light of Paul's unique spirit, far reaching goals, and spontaneous goodwill," the foundation's website reads. "Many of his traits have been passed onto his daughter Meadow. Meadow is excited to be carrying on his legacy. One of the key ways she plans to meet this challenge is by helping ocean leaders of tomorrow become beacons in the fight to protect our oceans, wildlife, and ourselves." 

Most recently, the foundation raised funds for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to help those impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

