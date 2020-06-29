Nostalgia Alert! Revisit Will Smith's First E! Interview for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

In September of 1990, the world learned all about how Will Smith's life got flipped, turned upside down and how he became the prince of a town called Bel-Air when The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air premiered. And E! was there.

To celebrate E!'s 30th anniversary, we've gone to the vaults and are sharing some of the first interviews we did for with then-up-and-coming stars.

In the video above, Smith is in full promo mode and hyping The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. "You can't find nothing else that will make you feel the way this show makes you feel. I mean, you're sitting down to watch it, you're hype, it makes you laugh sometimes, it'll make you cry. You just got to peep it because it's all that," he says.