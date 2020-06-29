Golden State Killer Pleads Guilty: Michelle McNamara's Widower Patton Oswalt Speaks Out

Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. plead guilty to over a dozen felony charges, and admitted to other uncharged crimes, on Monday, June 29.

The 74-year-old, who's also referred to as the Golden State Killer, admitted to committing a myriad of crimes in a Sacramento State ballroom—arranged to accommodate California's social distancing guidelines—in exchange for not being given the death sentence and living out the remainder of his days in prison. He also waived his appellate rights and agreed to pay to-be-determined restitution to his victims.

In attendance at the hearing were survivors and family members of DeAngelo's victims, in addition to prosecutors from each of the counties in which DeAngelo committed crimes.

One person who was unable to attend the hearing was Patton Oswalt, widow of the late Michelle McNamara. In the years preceding her death in April 2016, the true crime author thoroughly investigated the then-suspected crimes of the Golden State Killer, a moniker she established through her writing.