Dr. 90210 Is Back! Meet the All-Female Doctors In This New First Look

Dr. 90210 is returning to E! this fall with an all-female cast of surgeons!
By Alyssa Ray Jun 29, 2020 8:08 PM
A cut above the rest.

In this first look for the fall return of Dr. 90210, viewers are introduced to the all-female, powerhouse plastic surgeons starring in the revival. As the footage above details, "Beverly Hills is the Mecca of plastic surgery, but only 15 percent of plastic surgeons are women."

Thus, the surgeons—including Dr. Cat Begovic, Dr. Kelly Killeen, Dr. Michelle Lee and Dr. Suzanne Quardt—are essentially rock stars in the medical field.

"Who knows better than a woman what a woman wants to feel like," one patient remarks.

"Absolutely," Dr. Lee responds. Later on, Dr. Lee reveals she specializes in facial plastic surgery.

As for Dr. Killeen, she teases her special relationship with breasts. "Being a female plastic surgeon gives me a special edge," she expresses. "I have a different relationship with boobs than guys do."

Speaking of the female anatomy, Dr. Begovic is the pioneer of "vaginal cosmetic surgery."

Whether it's "the snooter" or "the cooter," Dr. Quardt reveals she tackles it all.

In addition to their specialties, the Dr. 90210 doctors tackle the "cutthroat" plastic surgery industry head on, which makes them stand out surgeons. This means tackling difficult cases, such as non-stop growing breasts, a massive face growth, a three breasted-patient and more.

Unfortunately, success in the operating room can often pose a threat to their personal lives.

"As a female surgeon, it's hard to have a personal life," Dr. Killeen laments.

Nonetheless, these impressive ladies are doing everything they can to have it all. We couldn't be more excited to meet the female surgeons who are "making plastic surgery anything but skin deep."

 

"Plastic surgery seems like it's all about the outside, but really it's all about the inside," Dr. Begovic concludes.

For a closer look at the new Dr. 90210 surgeons, be sure to watch the first look above and scroll through their impressive bios below!

Instagram
Dr. Cat Begovic

Dr. Cat's passion for Plastic Surgery and for women's transformation through procedures she performs while sharing it through social media has positioned her as a top medical influencer with a large loyal 1.2 million followers of women who are enthralled with watching her live surgeries and meticulous technique that leaves minimal bruising, nearly invisible scars, and allows for a short recovery time. Although she is well versed in all areas of plastic surgery, she is known for her signature "natural looking tummy tuck" and for being a pioneer in vaginal cosmetic surgery and rejuvenation. Most of all she is known for being an unapologetic perfectionist who demands only the best possible results for herself and an unparalleled patient experience.

Dr. Cat's never-ending ambition and belief in herself took her all the way from Harvard to California where she went to UCLA for medical school and then completed not one, but two competitive surgery residencies at UCLA - one in Head and Neck Cancer and Reconstructive Surgery and a second in Plastic Surgery.

What makes Dr. Cat unique in what she does? She cares, she listens, she's transparent and she delivers results. It is for that reason that she is one of the world's most successful plastic surgeons and her patients fly into Beverly Hills for surgery with her from all over the world.

Instagram
Dr. Kelly Killeen

Dr. Kelly Killeen is one of the best double board-certified plastic surgeons in Beverly Hills. Board certified by both the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Plastic Surgery, she is known for stellar patient care and excellent surgical results with a commitment to detail, and to putting her patients' needs above all else.

Dr. Killeen received her medical degree from Loma Linda University School of Medicine and completed her residency in plastic surgery at the Oregon Health & Science University Hospital, where she served as Chief Resident. She completed her residency in general surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles under the direction of Dr. Lisa Cassileth, where she was recognized for her outstanding academic achievement in surgery, leadership and clinical performance.

After launching her career with a successful practice in Kansas, Dr. Killeen moved back to Los Angeles in 2015 to join Cassileth Plastic Surgery.

Instagram
Dr. Michelle Lee

Dr. Michelle Lee is a board-certified and Ivy-league trained plastic surgeon behind some of the most natural-appearing results. She created PERK plastic surgery because life is too short to settle for anything less than the most extraordinary version of yourself.

As a scientist, Dr. Lee is dedicated to pushing back the boundaries of what's possible in the world of beauty and cosmetics without compromising patient safety. She is the first surgeon in the state of Illinois to use AirXpanders, an innovative technology designed to enable tissue expansion with breast reconstructive procedures.

Dr. Lee currently serves on the editorial board for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Journal, a publication of the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. She is an active member of both the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery as well.

Always striving to keep up with cutting-edge developments, Dr. Lee is among some of the best plastic surgeons in Beverly Hills to offer the newest innovations to her patients, whether it be the latest laser technology or newly approved nipple-sparing techniques for reconstructive breast surgery.

Dr. Lee was educated at some of the world's top universities and trained by pioneers in aesthetic breast surgery, facial rejuvenation and migraine surgery. She obtained her medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania on a merit scholarship. Dr. Lee then completed a six-year integrative plastic surgery residency at Case Western Reserve University. After residency, Dr. Lee was fellowship-trained in aesthetic and reconstructive breast surgery at Harvard Medical School's Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

Instagram
Dr. Suzanne Quardt

Dr. Suzanne Marie Quardt, referred to affectionately as "Dr. Q ™" by her many patients, is Board-Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. She received a bachelor's degree from Rutgers University in biology and then continued her education at the University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey-NJ Medical School campus in Newark. She graduated with honors, earning her Medical Degree (M.D.) as well as the Faculty Organization Award for Most Outstanding Research Project. Dr. Q ™ performed a Sub-Internship at the prestigious Columbia University and received a letter of recommendation from the now very famous Dr. Oz

She was accepted at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, one of the most competitive, as well as challenging, surgical training programs in the country. She did her General Surgery Residency, Plastic Surgery Residency, as well as, Research years at the LA County/USC Medical Center.

Dr. Q ™ then went on to complete a Specialty post-graduate Fellowship training program in Complex Plastic Reconstructive and Burn Reconstructive Surgery at Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center in Downey, CA. She served as the Chief of Plastic Surgery at the prestigious Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage from 2009 to 2011 and has served on several Hospital Committees there.

Dr Q ™ performs all aspects of Plastic Surgery, including cosmetic surgery of the face and body, as well as, challenging cases including reconstructions after breast, skin and other cancers, trauma, and other medical conditions.

Dr. Q ™ is a member of numerous national medical societies including the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the California Society of Plastic Surgeons, Diplomat of The American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery.

Be sure to follow the new Dr. 90210 surgeons on social media! We know we will.

