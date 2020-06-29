Dr. 90210 Is Back! Meet the All-Female Doctors In This New First Look

A cut above the rest.
In this first look for the fall return of Dr. 90210, viewers are introduced to the all-female, powerhouse plastic surgeons starring in the revival. As the footage above details, "Beverly Hills is the Mecca of plastic surgery, but only 15 percent of plastic surgeons are women."
Thus, the surgeons—including Dr. Cat Begovic, Dr. Kelly Killeen, Dr. Michelle Lee and Dr. Suzanne Quardt—are essentially rock stars in the medical field.
"Who knows better than a woman what a woman wants to feel like," one patient remarks.
"Absolutely," Dr. Lee responds. Later on, Dr. Lee reveals she specializes in facial plastic surgery.
As for Dr. Killeen, she teases her special relationship with breasts. "Being a female plastic surgeon gives me a special edge," she expresses. "I have a different relationship with boobs than guys do."
Speaking of the female anatomy, Dr. Begovic is the pioneer of "vaginal cosmetic surgery."
Whether it's "the snooter" or "the cooter," Dr. Quardt reveals she tackles it all.
In addition to their specialties, the Dr. 90210 doctors tackle the "cutthroat" plastic surgery industry head on, which makes them stand out surgeons. This means tackling difficult cases, such as non-stop growing breasts, a massive face growth, a three breasted-patient and more.
Unfortunately, success in the operating room can often pose a threat to their personal lives.
"As a female surgeon, it's hard to have a personal life," Dr. Killeen laments.
Nonetheless, these impressive ladies are doing everything they can to have it all. We couldn't be more excited to meet the female surgeons who are "making plastic surgery anything but skin deep."
"Plastic surgery seems like it's all about the outside, but really it's all about the inside," Dr. Begovic concludes.
For a closer look at the new Dr. 90210 surgeons, be sure to watch the first look above and scroll through their impressive bios below!
Be sure to follow the new Dr. 90210 surgeons on social media! We know we will.