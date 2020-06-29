Get Life Advice From Nick Cannon, Todd Chrisley, Nene Leakes & More on E!'s Celebrity Call Center

A brand new show is coming to E!, and the title—Celebrity Call Center—basically says it all!
Executive produced by Nick Cannon, the series will give ordinary people an extraordinary opportunity to receive advice from their favorite celebrities on fun, lighthearted and relatable topics. These will of course include family, friends, relationships and work, but also the more outrageous.
Take Todd Chrisley's caller, for example!
In this first look at the show, Todd gets a question from someone who says they have "a few" cats.
"How many cats is a few?" Todd asks the caller, who answers eight or nine. "Then honey, you living in Grey Gardens!"
The clip features plenty more interesting situations, from Alyssa Milano advising someone on the right time to have a baby to Dorinda Medley commanding her caller "stop that bologna!"
In addition to these stars, expect for Celebrity Call Center to feature Brie and Nikki Bella, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, Mikey Day, Vivica A. Fox, Nene Leakes, Loni Love, Kelly Osbourne, Shangela and more.
Based on the groundbreaking U.K. series of the same name, the one-on-one conversations will reveal an exclusive peek behind the celebrity curtain as they tap into their personal experiences and funny anecdotes to help callers through any situation they find themselves in.
Well, maybe not every situation.
"And that's when I realized I had slept with both of his uncles!" one caller tells Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan.
Unsure how to respond, he blurts out, "With both of the uncles at the same time?!"
Hear more wild phone calls on Monday, July 13 at 10 p.m. when Celebrity Call Center premieres with back-to-back episodes!
Luckily, that's not the only show headed to E! in the coming months.
Prepare for even more laughs with 10 Things You Don't Know, premiering Aug. 10! Each episode will highlight a celebrity and countdown the 10 most unique, unbelievable and surprising facts you don't know about that person.
From Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez and Tiffany Haddish, to Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Keanu Reeves and more, the series will uncover all the hysterical, outrageous, only-in-Hollywood scoop that prove stars really are just like us.
E! is also developing two new series: Glamsquad Showdown featuring Nene Leakes and Brad Goreski, and The Seven Year Stitch hosted by Terry and Heather Dubrow.
The first is a comedic beauty competition series that celebrates the best celebrity "glam squads" in the business. Each week, two celebrity friends or co-stars' elite teams of hair stylists, makeup artists and wardrobe consultants take center stage to compete and showcase their amazing skills in front of a live-studio audience.
The two glam squads pull makeover subjects out of said audience, and go head-to-head in two raucous makeover challenges in hopes of earning the ultimate beauty bragging rights and prize money for charity.
The Seven Year Stitch, on the other hand, will follow committed couples nearing their seventh anniversary who are given seven weeks to give their relationship a real and metaphorical facelift.
In a time where the median length of marriages that end in divorce has long hovered around seven years, partners have the opportunity to get a full-relationship makeover. This will include plastic surgery for a fresh look, counselling to tackle emotional troubles and working with celebrity fitness instructors to get back into shape—all so couples can attempt to reignite the spark in their marriages.
With guidance from the Dubrows, this show combines incredible transformations with the raw emotion and heart of real relationships, giving everyday couples access to the exclusive techniques celebrities use in looking and feeling their best. With all these tools at their disposal, the pressure is on for the couples to fight off the Seven Year Stitch and save their relationships!