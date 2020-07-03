The Baby-Sitters Club Cast: Then & Now

Related : Former Nickelodeon Stars Reminisce About Their Shows

Hey na-na-na-hey!

The Baby-Sitters Club is officially open for business once again, but this time, they are using social media instead of a dial-up phone to take baby-sitting requests.

Ann M. Martin's iconic characters are being introduced to a whole new generation with Netflix's series based on the best-selling book series, which debuts Friday, July 3. Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia, Dawn and Stacey are all present and accounted for, ready to baby-sit the kids of Stoneybrook while learning classic coming-of-age lessons with a Gen Z twist.

But the debut of a new Club had us thinking about the 1995 movie, which is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary in August. The Baby-Sitters Club served as the film debut for many of its stars, including Rachel Leigh Cook, Schuyler Fisk and Bre Blair, while a few child stars, Larisa Oleynik and Austen O'Brien, took on roles from the beloved novels.

While it only made $10 million at the box office, the film has endured as a cult classic for many of the Scholastic series' fans and some of its stars have remained proud member of the Club decades later.