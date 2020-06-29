Disney Channel Crossover Alert: Raven's Home and BUNK'D Collide for New Special

The Disney Channel crossover tradition continues this summer. On Friday, Jul 24, Raven's Home and BUNK'D are coming together for Raven About BUNK'D. To really make the crossover special, the network's newest anthem, "We Own the Summer" by Milo Manheim will be featured in the episode.

"We've had great success with crossovers through the years, going all the way back to our very first one, That's So Suite Life of Hannah Montana. We‘re excited to bring this latest special to our fans and we can't wait for them to see these two amazingly talented and diverse casts come together for an hour of summer Camp Kikiwaka fun," Kory Lunsford, vice president of current series at Disney Channels, said in a statement.