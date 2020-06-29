Andy Cohen Officiates Wedding With a Little Help From Patti LaBelle and Real Housewives Stars

Andy Cohen can now add wedding officiant to his résumé.

The 52-year-old star helped two Bravo fans tie the knot on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens With Andy Cohen.

As E! News previously reported, Justin and Robert had been planning on saying "I do" during a destination wedding. But when the global coronavirus pandemic hit, they had to change their plans.

Luckily, Cohen had a few famous friends help conduct the ceremony online. Patti LaBelle attended the virtual celebration and performed her hit "Love, Need and Want You." She also shared a few words of wisdom for the couple.

"I would say stay together as long as you can—and that should be for life," the Grammy winner said. "But every now and then, have a two-week vacation from each other and that will make you love even harder together when you get back."

Real Housewives stars Erika Girardi (a.k.a Erika Jayne) and Kandi Buruss joined via video chat, as well and served as "Housewives of Honor." In addition, Top Chef alumna Stephanie Cmar baked cupcakes for the big day.