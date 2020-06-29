Watch the Ferris Bueller's Day Off Cast Reunite for the Ultimate '80s Throwback

Talk about the ultimate throwback!

The cast of Ferris Bueller's Day Off virtually reunited for the finale of his YouTube Series "Reunited Apart." Sitting down with host Josh Gad for the nostalgic episode, Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Mia Sara, Jennifer Grey, Cindy Pickett, Lyman Ward and Ben Stein reminisced about the 1986 classic, marking one of the first times the cast had been together in over a decade.

Kicking things off, Broderick recalled being offered the role of Ferris Bueller.

"John Hughes, who wrote it and directed it, I got a call from my agent that said he wanted me to be in a movie," he told Gad. "I was in a play at the time and everybody said he's the Steven Spielberg of teen movies…And then I rented Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles and loved them."

Then, the duo were joined by Ruck, who remembered an awkward day on set between the cast and Hughes.