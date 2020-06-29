WELCOME!

Wayne Brady Honors Little Richard With Electric BET Awards Medley

Wayne Brady paid tribute Little Richard with a high-energy medley of the late icon's greatest hits during the 2020 BET Awards.
Little Richard was celebrated at the 2020 BET Awards.

On Sunday, Wayne Brady led a special tribute performance for the late music icon, who passed away in May at the age of 87. 

Channeling Little Richard's eccentric flare, Brady donned a metallic suit as he delivered an electric medley of Little Richard's greatest hits, kicking off the at-home performance with "Lucille" from his piano. Next, he segued into "Good Golly, Miss Molly" and "Long Tall Sally." To conclude the spectacular tribute, Brady finished with Little Richard's hit song "Tutti Frutti" and showed off his moves with an epic dance break.   

Ahead of his performance, Brady took to social media to give fans a sneak peek at how he'd be paying homage to the rock legend with a behind the scenes video of his choreography. "Y'all ain't ready for the @betawards on @cbstv & @bet tomorrow night," he wrote. "Quick peek of my tribute to Little Richard conceived by me and directed by @mandietaketa. @jasonmichaelfordham and his brother, @demetriusfordham shot and lit the whole thing."

"I'm so proud to have a team like this and of our final product," the Whose Line Is It Anyway alum continued. "If we can do this in my living room and kitchen, just wait til we get on a sound stage! I truly hope Little Richard would be proud."

Brady's tribute to Little Richard was followed by the BET Awards' in memoriam montage, which honored Ashley "Ms. Minnie" Ross, Andre Harrell, Juice Wrld, Betty Wright, Roger Maywather, Jessye Norman, Ja'net Dubois, Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Georgory, Tyree Boyce, Huey, Jas Waters, Rep. Elijah Cummings, Rep. Jon Conyers, Pernell Whitaker, Chris Cotton, Ellis Marsalis Jr., Pop Smoke, Rev. Joseph Lowery, Esther Scott. B. Smith, Diahann Carroll, Willie Lewis Brown Jr. Bill Withers, Timothy Brown and John Witherspoon.

Little Richard wasn't the only icon to receive a moving tribute during Sunday night's show. Jennifer Hudson took the virtual stage to honor Aretha Franklin and Lil Wayne paid tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Watch every performance from the 2020 BET Awards here

