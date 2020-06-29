Jennifer Hudson Channels Aretha Franklin at the BET Awards & in All-New Respect Teaser

Related : Jennifer Hudson Reflects on "Dream Girls" 10 Years Later

Doing Aretha Franklin proud.

During tonight's 2020 BET Awards, Jennifer Hudson paid tribute to the late music legend by performing "Young, Gifted and Black." The song, which was written by Nina Simone and Weldon Irvine and featured on Franklin's eighteenth studio album in 1972, is one that can still resonate with people today.

"This next artist is performing a song by a woman who didn't just sing about freedom, but was also a resounding voice in the fight for equality," host and comedian Amanda Seales noted ahead of the performance. "And the words of this song still resonate today as much as they did when she sang them almost 50 years ago."

Of course, Hudson was the perfect person to honor the Queen of Soul, who passed in 2018, as the Oscar winner is portraying her in the upcoming biographical film, Respect.

Dressed to the nines in an emerald green gown, Hudson kicked off the soulful number playing a white Grand piano.