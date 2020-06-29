Megan Thee Stallion Proves Hot Girl Summer Is Here To Stay At the 2020 BET Awards

She gave us a Hot Girl Summer last year, but tonight Megan Thee Stallion also brought us another hot performance at the 2020 BET Awards!
Tonight, the BET Awards are taking place, honoring Black creators and stars in music, TV, movies and sports. Between the trophies that are being digitally handed out, the show is also bringing us some amazing live performances, such as Megan Thee Stallion's electric medley of "Girls in the Hood" and "Savage" just now.
Taking place in a desert, the "Captain Hook" rapper kicked things off with a high-energy rendition of "Girls In the Hood," taking fans on an unforgettable ride with her Mad Max-inspired performance. Channeling the 2015 film, she donned an edgy studded ensemble and stood on top of an abandoned car. Moving from the desert to a stage, she then sang her viral hit "Savage," featuring snippets of Beyoncé's audio from their "Savage" remix.
Before taking the virtual stage, Megan Thee Stallion won the BET Award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist Award. Delivering her acceptance speech from home, she recalled dreaming of the day she'd win the coveted award.
"Oh, my God, I probably recorded this video, like 10 times. It feels so crazy doing this from my house, but thank you, BET. I cannot believe I won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist," she said. "I used to watch the BET Awards all the time thinking, 'One day, that's gonna be me going up there accepting my awards and now it is. So, thank y'all so much."
Megan Thee Stallion is up for several awards tonight. Her song "Hot Girl Summer" is nominated for Best Collaboration, Video of the Year and Viewer's Choice Award. Her album Fever also earned a nomination for Best Album of the Year.
See the complete list of 2020 BET Award winners here.
Keep checking back on E! all night long for more coverage as the show unfolds.