WELCOME!

The New E! Online is here
PrideRacial JusticeE! Turns 30Global Goal Unite for Our FutureJustin Bieber

Watch Every Performance From the 2020 BET Awards

Roddy Ricch, John Legend and more take the stage at the 2020 BET Awards!
By Alyssa Ray Jun 29, 2020 1:10 AMTags
MusicAwardsJohn LegendAlicia KeysJennifer HudsonCelebritiesEntertainmentBET Awards
Related: "The Rundown": Amanda Seales Dishes on 2020 BET Awards

A night to remember.

Tonight, Jun. 28, marks the 2020 BET Awards and, while the awards show is virtual this year, the line-up is as impressive as ever. Hosted by comedian and actress Amanda Seales, the awards show has teased quite the star-studded event thanks to A-list performers and guests.

In fact, prior to tonight's show, it was confirmed that this year's BET Awards will feature performances by Alicia Keys, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby, D Smoke, SiR, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch and more.

So, we'd hate for you to miss a single performance from the big night.

Thus, E! has rounded up all of the performances from the evening—and we'll be adding more all night long—so make sure to check out the videos below!

read
Blue Ivy Carter Wins Her First BET Award For Song With Mom Beyoncé

Now, the moment you've been waiting for, the performances from the 2020 BET Awards:

Trending Stories

1

Reese Witherspoon Shares That A Fan Mistook Her for Carrie Underwood

2

Jaden Smith Reacts to Shane Dawson ''Sexualizing'' Willow Smith

3

30 Celebrity Couples Who Prove the Hollywood Love Story Is Possible

read
Lizzo Reminds Us We're All Winners During 2020 BET Awards Acceptance Speech
read
Chloe x Halle Leave Us Wanting More After Impressive 2020 BET Awards Performance

What was your favorite performance? Be sure to let us know!

Check out the full winners' list here.

Trending Stories

1

Reese Witherspoon Shares That A Fan Mistook Her for Carrie Underwood

2

Jaden Smith Reacts to Shane Dawson ''Sexualizing'' Willow Smith

3

30 Celebrity Couples Who Prove the Hollywood Love Story Is Possible

4

Chloe x Halle Leave Us Wanting More After 2020 BET Awards Performance

5

Wayne Brady Honors Little Richard At The 2020 BET Awards

Latest News

Update!

2020 BET Awards Winners: The Complete List

Alicia Keys Honors BLM With Poignant 2020 BET Awards Performance

Chloe x Halle Leave Us Wanting More After 2020 BET Awards Performance

Lizzo Reminds Us We're All Winners During BET Awards Acceptance Speech

Reese Witherspoon Shares That A Fan Mistook Her for Carrie Underwood

Wayne Brady Honors Little Richard At The 2020 BET Awards

Jennifer Hudson Channels Aretha Franklin at the 2020 BET Awards