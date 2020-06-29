WELCOME!

The New E! Online is here
PrideRacial JusticeE! Turns 30Global Goal Unite for Our FutureJustin Bieber

Cristiano Ronaldo and Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Soak in Some Sun By the Sea

Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo spends a day out by the sea with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez
By Pamela Avila Jun 29, 2020 12:59 AMTags
Cristiano RonaldoCelebritiesInstagramEntertainment
Cristiano Ronaldo Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Cristiano Ronaldo is getting his daily dose of Vitamin D. 

The 35-year-old soccer star was spotted shirtless and glistening while relaxing with his partner in crime Georgina Rodriguez. The two, among a close-knit group of friends, were hanging out on a boat in Sunday, June 28, in Portofino, Italy. 

In photos taken of the soccer player, Cristiano was seen in only a pair of short white swimming trunks, taking a dip in and out of the water. His 26-year-old girlfriend was pictured nearby, rocking a black dress with geometric patterns, smiling and holding up her phone. 

Last week, Cristiano shared a photo of himself on a balcony in Torino, Italy and wrote, "Enjoying this beautiful sunset."

Cristiano and Georgina first began dating in 2017 and shortly after, the two welcomed their first child together, daughter Alana Martina. Since then, Georgina has also stepped into the role of mother for his eldest son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

The two also share twins Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo, who were born via surrogate. 

Earlier this month, they celebrated the twins' birthday with an adorable costume-themed birthday party. Cristiano wrote at the time, "Happy Birthday to my two sweeties Eva and Mateo! We love you to the end of the world! #prouddad."

 

photos
Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez's Family Album

In January, the Juventus player reached a major Instagram milestone and continued to be the most followed person on the social media platform. 

To celebrate the major milestone, he shared a sweet post to thank his loyal followers. "Wow 200 million!!!" he wrote, sharing a video that featured a montage of pictures from his life and accomplished career. "Thank you to each and every one of you for sharing this journey with me every day!!"

Related: Celeb Couples We Wish Were Still Together: Hailee & Niall and More

Trending Stories

1

Reese Witherspoon Shares That A Fan Mistook Her for Carrie Underwood

2

Jaden Smith Reacts to Shane Dawson ''Sexualizing'' Willow Smith

3

30 Celebrity Couples Who Prove the Hollywood Love Story Is Possible

Scroll through our gallery below to see more of Cristiano's hottest Instagram pics! 

Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram
Roman Sculpture

Could the Juventus footballer be any more ripped? Short answer: no. 

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
By the Sea

The 35-year-old is a sight for sore eyes hanging out by the sea. 

Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram
Relaxing By the Balcony

"Enjoying this beautiful sunset," Cristiano shared on Instagram, as he vacationed in Italy.

Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram
Morning Coffee

"Reflections by the sea," wrote Cristiano in May.

Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram
Rise and Shine

"Get some Vitamin D," Cristiano wrote on Instagram, alongside this selfie

Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram
Long Hair, Don't Care

In May 2020, the infamous soccer player shared a new hair 'do. 

Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram
Working Those Quads

"Keep strong guys! Lets go! #stayactive," shared Cristiano on Instagram in April. 

Instagram
Confederation Cup

If you're looking forward to watching Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Confederation Cup, just wait until you see some of his hottest Instagram pics. Click here for more information on the Confederation Cup and how to watch it live.

Instagram
Golden God

Summertime and the living is easy for the pro athlete.

Instagram
Father & Son

The Ronaldo boys looking dapper like usual.

Instagram
Wardrobe Time

This shirt will do!

Instagram
Book Worm

Nothing like a good book and some tea...and Cristiano of course.

Instagram
Pool Side

"Just relax and enjoy the view."

Instagram
Stunning Selfie

Who knew someone could look so good in a pair of sunglasses?

Instagram
Tanning Time

Patio with a view.

Instagram
Streetwear

Ripped jeans, white button down, shades...what more could you ask for?

Instagram
True Athlete

Playing on the field, AND in the pool.

Instagram
Summer Style

Nothing says summer quite like Cristiano in white shorts and loafers.

Trending Stories

1

Reese Witherspoon Shares That A Fan Mistook Her for Carrie Underwood

2

Jaden Smith Reacts to Shane Dawson ''Sexualizing'' Willow Smith

3

30 Celebrity Couples Who Prove the Hollywood Love Story Is Possible

4

Chloe x Halle Leave Us Wanting More After 2020 BET Awards Performance

5

Wayne Brady Honors Little Richard At The 2020 BET Awards

Latest News

Update!

2020 BET Awards Winners: The Complete List

Alicia Keys Honors BLM With Poignant 2020 BET Awards Performance

Chloe x Halle Leave Us Wanting More After 2020 BET Awards Performance

Lizzo Reminds Us We're All Winners During BET Awards Acceptance Speech

Reese Witherspoon Shares That A Fan Mistook Her for Carrie Underwood

Wayne Brady Honors Little Richard At The 2020 BET Awards

Jennifer Hudson Channels Aretha Franklin at the 2020 BET Awards