Cristiano Ronaldo and Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Soak in Some Sun By the Sea

Cristiano Ronaldo is getting his daily dose of Vitamin D.

The 35-year-old soccer star was spotted shirtless and glistening while relaxing with his partner in crime Georgina Rodriguez. The two, among a close-knit group of friends, were hanging out on a boat in Sunday, June 28, in Portofino, Italy.

In photos taken of the soccer player, Cristiano was seen in only a pair of short white swimming trunks, taking a dip in and out of the water. His 26-year-old girlfriend was pictured nearby, rocking a black dress with geometric patterns, smiling and holding up her phone.

Last week, Cristiano shared a photo of himself on a balcony in Torino, Italy and wrote, "Enjoying this beautiful sunset."

Cristiano and Georgina first began dating in 2017 and shortly after, the two welcomed their first child together, daughter Alana Martina. Since then, Georgina has also stepped into the role of mother for his eldest son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

The two also share twins Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo, who were born via surrogate.