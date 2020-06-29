Blue Ivy Carter Wins Her First BET Award For Song With Mom Beyoncé

Related : Beyonce's Beyhive Is Buzzing Over Blue Ivy's Mother's Day Cameo

Blue Ivy Carter's winning streak continues.

On Sunday, Jun. 28, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's oldest child won her first BET award at the 2020 BET Awards for her work on "Brown Skin Girl." The 8-year-old appeared on this song, which is featured on The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack album, alongside her famous mom, SAINt JHN and Wizkid.

Earlier this month, the youngster and her fellow "Brown Skin Girl" artists learned they had been nominated for the BET Her Award. Other nominees included Alicia Keys for "Underdog;" Ciara, Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls and LaLa for "Melanin;" Layton Greene for "I Choose;" Lizzo and Missy Elliot for "Tempo;" and Rapsody and PJ Morton for "Afeni."