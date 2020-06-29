2020 BET Awards Winners: The Complete List

Related : "The Rundown": Amanda Seales Dishes on 2020 BET Awards

The night is about to get a lot more exciting.

After all, it's time for the 2020 BET Awards, a star-studded evening celebrating the very best in entertainment. This year, comedian Amanda Seales will take the (virtual) stage as host of the event, which will pay tribute to Kobe Bryant and Little Richard and feature performances by Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle and Megan Thee Stallion among others. Plus, Beyoncé will be honored with the Humanitarian Award for her decades-long commitment to philanthropy. A lot to celebrate, indeed.

But while there will be festivities and laughs, the show will also shine a light on current events and the worldwide call for social justice. "We would be a ridiculous Black show if we did not honor the Black Lives Matter movement, and if we didn't honor it several times throughout," Seales exclusively told E!'s Erin Lim ahead of the show. "If I'm hosting it, it's going to be Black everything."

To find out which of your favorite stars win big, check out the list below, which will updated throughout the night.